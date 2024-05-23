Skip to main content

    Report Driver's License, Identification Card, or Vehicle Fraud

    If you experience fraud or if you see, notice, or think fraud is taking place, you can report it to PennDOT. 

    Overview

    PennDOT is committed to mitigating the risk for fraud and identity theft.

    Please see below for more details on how to report fraud:

    Report driver's license or identification card fraud

    If someone uses your personal information to buy a PennDOT driver's license or identification card, that is fraud. To report this, fill out the  "Fraudulent Misuse of ID/Driver License Credentials" (RMO-1DL) or call PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300. You may also take the form to a driver license center.

    Your form should:

    • Explain why you believe there was fraud
    • Mention if you had a driver's license or ID before
    • Explain how someone might have obtained your info
    • Attach color copies of your birth certificate and Social Security card
    • Attach a color copy of your driver's license, ID, or a recent photo
    • Include any other documents, like a police report
    • Mail everything to:

    PennDOT Risk Management Office
    P.O. Box 69005
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-9005

     

     

    Report vehicle fraud

    If you think someone has committed fraud on your vehicle such as odometer fraud, title fraud, misuse of dealer plates, or anything else, you can report this to PennDOT by filling out the "Fraudulent Misuse of Motor Vehicle Credentials" application (RMO-1VR),  or by calling PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300.

    Your form should:

    • Be complete with as much detail about your vehicle as possible
    • Provide copies of any other documents you have, such as a police report.
    • Mail the form and other documents to:

    PennDOT Risk Management Office
    P.O. Box 69005
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-9005

    Report fraud at a PennDOT location

    If you witness, suspect or know of fraudulent, improper, or suspicious activity at any PennDOT location, please email our tip line immediately. Here is some information you may want to include: 

    • Who committed the fraud? (name, address, phone number and the individual's description, if possible)
    • What did the individual do?
    • Where did the fraud take place?
    • When did it happen?
    • How was the fraud committed?
    • Who else has knowledge of the fraud?

    Immediate steps you should take if you are the victim of identity theft/consumer fraud

    Below are the immediate steps you should take if you believe you are a victim of identity theft/consumer fraud.

    1. Contact the fraud department of any one of the three major credit bureaus listed below, to place a fraud alert on your credit file. The fraud alert requests creditors to contact you before opening any new accounts or making any changes to your existing accounts. As soon as the credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the other two credit bureaus will be automatically notified to place a fraud alert and all three credit reports will be sent to you free of charge.
    2. Contact your bank or financial institution. Close the accounts that you know or believe have been tampered with or opened fraudulently. Use the ID theft affidavit​ when disputing new unauthorized accounts.
    3. Contact your local police or state police and file a police report. Request a copy of the report to submit to your creditors and others that may require proof of the crime.
    4. File your complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC maintains a database of identity theft cases for use by law enforcement agencies for investigations. Filing a complaint also identifies the hardships victims experience as a result of identity theft. For more information on recovering from identity theft and help with specific problems, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-IDTHEFT (438-4338).
    5. You should alert one of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your record. 
      Equifax: 1-800-525-6285
      Experian: 1-888-397-3742
      TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289

      When the fraud involves personal checks, contact the following agencies:
      Scan Check Verification: 1-800-262-7771
      Chex System: 1-800-428-9623
      TeleCheck Customer Service: 1-800-366-2425

    Consumer Protection - PA Residents Only

    Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General 
    Strawberry Square
    Harrisburg, PA 17120
    Phone: (717) 787-339
    Toll-free: 1-800-441-2555
    Fax: (717) 772-3560

    U.S. Department of Justice 
    615 Chestnut Street
    Suite 1250
    Philadelphia, PA 19106
    Phone: (215) 861-8200

    Other types of fraud

    Here are a few examples of some other types of fraud you can report. Note: some of these cases will need to be reported to agencies other than PennDOT. Contact information is shown below. 

    If your social security was been stolen, get in touch with the SSA Fraud Hotline. You can contact them by mail, phone, or fax:

    SSA Fraud Hotline
    P.O. Box 17785
    Baltimore, MD 21235

    Phone: 1-800-269-0271

    Fax: 410-597-0118

    Their hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. If you have trouble hearing, call 1-866-501-2102.

    If you have been a victim of mail fraud,  contact your local U.S. Post Office Inspector. 

    U.S. Postal Inspector (Philadelphia Area)
    P.O. Box 3001
    Bala Cynwyd, PA 
    19004-3601
    1-877-876-2455

    U.S. Postal Inspector (Harrisburg Area)
    P.O. Box 3001
    Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004-3601
    1-877-876-2455

    U.S. Postal Inspector (Pittsburgh Area)
    5315 Campbells Run Road, Ste. 300
    Pittsburgh, PA 15277-9000
    1-877-876-2455

    If you're a victim of credit card or financial fraud, reach out to the Secret Service. They handle cases involving the misuse of personal information for financial crimes.

    U.S. Secret Service (Philadelphia Area)
    600 Arch Street
    Room 7236
    Philadelphia, PA 19106
    (215) 861-3300

    U.S. Secret Service (Pittsburgh Area)
    2 Chatham Center
    Pittsburgh, PA 15219
    (412) 281-7825

    U.S. Secret Service (Scranton Area)
    235 N. Washington Avenue
    Scranton, PA 18503

    If your passport was lost or stolen you can report it to: 

    U.S. Department of State
    National Passport Information Center
    2201 C. Street NE
    Washington, DC 20570
    Telephone: (202) 955-0430