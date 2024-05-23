Skip to main content

    Renew Your Vehicle Registration

    You need to renew your vehicle registration to drive your vehicle on public roads. If you don't renew it, you could get fined or even lose your right to drive.

    Renew Your Registration Online

    Overview

    Renewing your vehicle and/or trailer registration can, in most cases, be completed online, at any of PennDOT's Online Messenger services or through the mail. Mailing instructions can be found on the back of the applicable forms. 

    To renew online you will need your registration plate number, title number, insurance information, odometer reading, a valid credit card, and a printer. At the end of the transaction, you will be given the opportunity to print a receipt and a permanent registration credential. PennDOT will no longer mail a registration card for registrations renewed online.

    Retired Status Registration

    If you are retired, you may qualify for a discounted registration fee. 

    Learn more about retired status registration and apply