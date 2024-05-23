Renew Your Vehicle Registration

Renewing your vehicle and/or trailer registration can, in most cases, be completed online, at any of PennDOT's Online Messenger services or through the mail. Mailing instructions can be found on the back of the applicable forms.



To renew online you will need your registration plate number, title number, insurance information, odometer reading, a valid credit card, and a printer. At the end of the transaction, you will be given the opportunity to print a receipt and a permanent registration credential. PennDOT will no longer mail a registration card for registrations renewed online.