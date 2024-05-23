Overview
Pennsylvania strongly supports organ and tissue donation. It offers life-saving and life-enhancing opportunities. It saves tens of thousands of lives each year. It also helps many more recover from trauma, spinal injuries, burns, vision loss, and more.
How to register as an organ donor
You can register to become an organ donor in-person or online:
In Person at PennDOT's Photo License Centers
If you need to get your photo taken for a driver's license or identification card, you can have the "Organ Donor" designation printed on your new card. There is no additional fee to have this added to your driver's license or ID card at the time the photo is taken.
Or at any time you can add or remove the "Organ Donor" designation before your license or ID card expires.
- Commercial driver's license application to duplicate/correct (PDF)
- Non-commercial driver's license application for change/correction/replacement (PDF)
- Photo ID card application for change/correction/replacement/renew (PDF)
Register Online
You can easily register online to become an orgon donor. To do so, you need:
- Driver's license or photo ID number
- Date of birth
- Last 4 digits of Social Security Number (SSN)
Once the organ donor designation is added, you will receive a confirmation card. Carry that with your driver's license or ID card until you replace or renew your card. When you renew or request a replacement card, the organ donor designation will be printed on your new card.
Additional resources:
Forms:
- Request for organ donor designation on Pennsylvania driver's license or photo ID card (PDF)