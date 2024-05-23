Register A Motor Scooter or Personal Mobility Device

Overview
To be operated on public roads, motor scooters in Pennsylvania must be titled, registered, and insured as defined by the Vehicle Code. They also need to meet the state's equipment and inspection rules for motorbikes.
Many scooters lack the needed equipment. This includes fenders, turn signals, and lights. They need these to pass inspection.
If you're buying a motor scooter for travel, check for a certification label. It should show the scooter meets Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards for motorcycles. Also, this label must be near the steering post. Also, the label should be easy to read. You should be able to read it without moving any parts, except the steering column. Scooters without this label aren't meant for highways and should not be used on them.
A motor scooter must pass inspections. It must also be powerful enough to keep up with traffic. Otherwise, it might not be suitable for all roads. Under the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code [Section 3364], vehicles must not impede traffic flow. They may only do so when safety or a law requires slower speeds. So, scooter owners should check with local police before planning to travel.
For more information, review the Moped, Motor-Driven Cycle and Motorcycle Fact Sheet (PDF).
Additional resources:
Personal Mobility Devices
Electric wheelchairs and mobility devices are designed for people with mobility issues. They can be used on road shoulders. By law, they are not vehicles. So, they don't need licenses, insurance, or vehicle registration. Operators should follow pedestrian laws and be treated like pedestrians by drivers.
The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code defines EPAMDs as are two-wheeled, self-balancing devices for one person. They run on electricity.
In Pennsylvania, they are allowed on sidewalks and roads, unless local laws ban them. However, they are not allowed on freeways. Also, EPAMDs do not need titles, insurance, or inspections. They are not subject to driver licensing.
For example, Segway Human Transporters are EPAMDs. They are considered vehicles but not motor vehicles. Therefore, they must follow bicycle laws and be treated like bicycles by motorists.