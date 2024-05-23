Pay Your Apportioned and PA Fleet Invoices

Checks and money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and submitted with the invoice. Payments should be mailed to the address listed on top of the invoice.

For wire transfer payments, contact your financial institution and request to submit a wire transfer to PennDOT using the information below:

Wells Fargo Bank

30 N. 3rd Street

Harrisburg, PA 17101

(717) 234-2860

PennDOT Bank Name: Wells Fargo – Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

PennDOT Bank Account Number: 4343825667

PennDOT Routing Number: 121000248

Commercial Account Type: Apportioned or PA Fleet

Apportioned or PA Fleet Account Number (including fleet number) i.e. 00000-1

Any additional information such as a Supplement Number, Invoice Number or Total Fees Due.



Please Note: Your financial institution may charge a fee for the electronic transmission.



When PennDOT receives notice of the electronic transmission, the funds shall be deposited into your escrow account. Once the funds are deposited into your escrow account, the funds can then be applied to your next transaction.



As always, if an email address has been provided for the account, the registration credentials may be sent to the email address on record. If a registration plate is issued as part of the transaction, all the credentials will be sent via mail.