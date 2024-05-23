Overview
Everyone's situation is different. So, the things you need to do to get your driving privileges back are also unique. You need to get a restoration requirement letter from PennDOT. It tells you what you have to do to get your driving privilege back. You can find this letter online.
If you don't want to get your letter online, we will send it to you by mail. You will get the letter about 30 days before you can get your driving privilege back. The letter will tell you everything you need to do to get your driving privilege back.
Remember: If you get your letter online, you need to print it. PennDOT won't send you a copy if you get it online. If you can't print the letter, contact PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300 to get a copy.
How to pay your driver's license restoration fee
Pay online:
You can pay your restoration fee online.
To login, you need:
- Driver's license or photo ID number
- Date of birth
- Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)
Pay by mail:
Send a check or mail order (made out to PennDOT) to the address listed in your restoration letter. Write your driver's license number on the check or money order.
Pay in person:
You can go into a Driver License Center with your restoration letter to pay your fee.
Note: All PennDOT Driver License Centers and the Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter accept debit and credit cards. All of PennDOT's Driver License Centers accept debit or credit cards, checks or money orders as forms of payment, but no cash. The Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter currently accepts debit or credit cards, checks, money orders, or cash. PennDOT will charge a fee of $62 or more for each check returned as uncollectible.
Contact us
Having trouble logging in?
Please call 717-412-5300.
Language translation assistance is available.
TTY callers — please dial 711 to reach us.
Customer Call Center Hours: Monday through Friday (except holidays), from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET