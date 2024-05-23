Pay Your Driver's License Restoration Fee

Everyone's situation is different. So, the things you need to do to get your driving privileges back are also unique. You need to get a restoration requirement letter from PennDOT. It tells you what you have to do to get your driving privilege back. You can find this letter online.

If you don't want to get your letter online, we will send it to you by mail. You will get the letter about 30 days before you can get your driving privilege back. The letter will tell you everything you need to do to get your driving privilege back.

Remember: If you get your letter online, you need to print it. PennDOT won't send you a copy if you get it online. If you can't print the letter, contact PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300 to get a copy.