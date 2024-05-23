Change a Driver's License or Photo ID Name or Address

Overview
Complete one of the following forms:
- Commercial Driver's License: DL-80CD , or if expiring in the next 6 months: DL-143CD to renew.
- Non-Commercial Learner's Permit: DL-31
- Non-Commercial Driver's License: DL-80, or if expiring in the next 6 months, use DL-143 to renew.
- Photo ID Card: DL-54B
NOTE: You will also need to change your information for your vehicle registrations and titles.
Changing your name on your driver's license or learner's permit
To change a name on your driver's license or ID, visit a Driver License Center and bring the completed form.
For a birth name, bring your state-issued birth certificate with a raised seal. If your name changed by permission of the court, you must present a Certified Copy of the Court Order. To use your spouse's surname, present your marriage certificate. For any other name, you must present your Social Security Card and two sources issued in that name, like tax records, passport, voter registration, selective service card, any form of photo ID issued by a government agency, banking records, or baptism certificate.
Note: Original documents must be presented, such as a court order, marriage certificate, or divorce decrees. Also, non-U.S. Citizens need primary source ID documents reflecting the new name, like their most recently issued Department of Homeland Security immigration document(s). Passports, visas, or marriage certificates won't work.
Changing your address on your driver's license or learner's permit
You can update your address on your license or ID online anytime, except when moving out of state. If you qualify for an out-of-state exemption, fill out Form DL-82, "Out of State Exemption," and mail it. PennDOT usually doesn't mail licenses out of state, except to specific groups.
After updating your address online, you'll get a free address update card in 10 days. It's important to carry this card with your ID all the time.
You can also request a new license or ID with your updated address for a fee. The fee applies only for new physical cards.