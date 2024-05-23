Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ​​Become a Third-Party CDL Tester/Examiner

    Overview

    The Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit interested applicants in providing "Third Party Commercial Driver’s License Skills Testing Services". This is an open enrollment RFA. The objective of this project is to obtain additional qualified testers for the third party Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) testing program and to expand geographic coverage within the Commonwealth. 

     

    For more information, please contact the Department of General Services or view the Third Party Tester Fact Sheet (PDF).

    Resources: