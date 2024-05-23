Apply to PennDOT's Online Registration Program (OLRP) to Provide Motor Vehicle Titling & Registration Services

Overview
Types of services provided through OLRP include:
- Title and Registration
- Reconstructed Title and Registration
- Return Transactions - DEALERS ONLY
- Change Owner or Change/Delete/Add Lessee
- Lien Holder Maintenance
- Transfer Registration
- Reissue Materials
- Vehicle Information Sales
- Vehicle Renewal
- Electronic Tracking System for In-Transit Tags
Note: Agents working for PennDOT can charge extra for their services. This fee, set by the market, is on top of PennDOT's own charges for temporary or permanent plates, cards, or other items. Each agent sets their own fee, which varies. To compare, contact agents in your area for their fees.
How to apply
Agents or dealers are eligible to apply if they are licensed and bonded with PennDOT, have attended Agent Services Training, and have no sanctions.
You will need to contract with a PennDOT approved integrator. They need the contract to access the OLRP connection with PennDOT.
PennDOT approved integrators
A business partner will need to contract with a PennDOT approved integrator. They need the contract to access the OLRP connection with PennDOT.
Contact Name: John Alviggi, Director of Sales & Operations
Phone: (267) 419-3261
Email Address: jalviggi@cvrconnect.com
Web Address: www.cvrconnect.com
Contact Name: Suzanne Seidel, Regional Sales Manager
Phone: (717) 380-3630
Email Address: suzanne.seidel@coxautoinc.com
Web address: www.dealertrack.com
Contact Name: Shane Hartle, Regional Sales Manager
Email: shane.hartle@titletec.com
Phone: (570) 506-9885
Web address: www.autopoint.com/titletec-about
Contact Name: Michael A. Heim, VP and General Manager PA Operations
Email Address: mheim@vitu.com
Phone: (717) 724‐0744 ext 6101
Web address: www.vitu.comOpens In A New Window