Apply for an Occupational Limited Driver's License (OLL)

Overview
An Occupational Limited License (PDF), or OLL, is a Class C (Non-commercial Driver's License) or Motorcycle Limited Driver's License issued to a driver whose Pennsylvania driving privilege has been suspended for certain violations. An OLL authorizes you to drive a designated motor vehicle, under certain conditions, when it is necessary for the driver's occupation, medical treatment or academic study.
If your driving privilege has been revoked, disqualified, cancelled or recalled, you are not eligible for an OLL. Also, if you've never been licensed in Pennsylvania or any state, or if you've had an OLL in the past five years, you can't apply.
Before applying, ensure all other restoration requirements are met and checked off.
Your requirements letter should only list term suspension(s). It might also ask for proof of:
- Financial responsibility
- A learner's permit
- An Ignition Interlock.
Pay any outstanding fees, citations, or cancellations. Also, deal with any ACT 151/122 fee issues before submitting your petition. You can ask for your restoration requirements letter online.
How to apply for an Occupational Limited License (OLL)
- You must complete the Occupational Limited License Petition (PDF). Follow the instructions on the petition.
- Send the petition, along with the appropriate fee, to the address listed on the form.
- PennDOT will evaluate the petition and determine your eligibility by reviewing the violations on your driving record.
- If you do not qualify for an OLL, you will be sent a letter denying your application.
- If you qualify for an OLL, you will be sent an OLL camera card, which you will need to take to the nearest Photo License Center to have your photo taken and receive your OLL.
Be sure to keep the DL-15A (PDF) portion with your OLL once received.
Request to change information
If you need to change information related to your OLL, you need to submit an Application for Change, Correction or Replacement for your probationary license:
- Change of address
- A name change
- Hours change
- Vehicle information change such as make, model and license plate with attached insurance information
- Work address changes or updates
- School address changes or updates
- Medical address changes or updates