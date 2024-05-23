Apply for a Probationary Driver's License

Overview
A Probationary License (PL) is a Class C Limited Driver's License. It's issued once.
This is for someone with a Pennsylvania license that was suspended or revoked for five or more years. It allows you to drive a non-commercial vehicle from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PennDOT might approve more hours upon request.
However, it can't be used for a commercial vehicle, motorcycle, or moped.
Qualifying for a Probationary License
To get a Probationary License, you must:
- Serve part of your suspension or revocation.
- Your driving record must be free of offenses, showing you didn't drive during this period. This period varies from 3 to 6 years, depending on your violations.
- You need to make sure you don't have any unpaid citations, judgments, exams, hearings, and fees.
Before you apply, you can check if you meet these requirements. You can do this by requesting your restoration letter.
How to apply for a probationary license
1. Complete the Probationary License Petition.
2. Mail the form via certified mail, along with the application fee of $165.50, to:
PA Department of Transportation
Bureau of Driver Licensing
OLL/PL Unit
P.O. Box 68689
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8689
This form must be mailed in, and cannot be brought to a driver license center. You must also submit proof of insurance for all vehicles on the petition.
PennDOT will review your petition. If you don't qualify, you will get a letter denying your application.
If you do qualify, you will get a Probationary License Hearing Letter. You will need to attend the hearing.
During the hearing, additional requirements may be added. You must meet all requirements. Then, you can get your Probationary License.
Request to change information
If you need to change information related to your probationary license,you need to submit an Application for Change, Correction or Replacement for your probationary license:
- Change of address
- A name change
- Hours change
- Vehicle information change such as make, model and license plate with attached insurance information
- Work address changes or updates
- School address changes or updates
- Medical address changes or updates