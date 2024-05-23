Skip to main content

    Apply for a Personalized Registration Plate

    You can apply for a personalized registration plate for your vehicle. Check your desired combination through our online availability tool. Then mail in your completed application and fee.

    Search plate availability
    Download the application form

    How to apply

    A personalized registration plate can contain a combination of up to seven letters and/or numbers. Special characters are not available. Spaces or hyphens are allowed, not both. Motorcycles are limited to five characters.

    Here's how to apply:

    1. Use the Plate Availability Tool to check if your desired plate personalization is free.
    2. Fill out Form MV-904, "Application For Personalized, Amateur Radio Operator or Press Photographer Registration Plate."
    3. Make out a check or money order payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" for the required fee (listed at the top of the MV-904 form). Do not send cash.
    4. Send competed form and payment to:
    Bureau of Motor Vehicles
    PO Box 68923
    Harrisburg, PA 17106
     

    Notes

    • Requests are handled in the order received. 
    • PennDOT carefully reviews requests. PennDOT has a list of unacceptable plates and checks new requests against this list. PennDOT also uses tools like online dictionaries and foreign language translations.
    • Once PennDOT gets your form and payment, your plate is reserved. 
    • PennDOT may call you for more details on your plate.
    • If your request is rejected, you'll get a letter with an explanation. You can contact PennDOT for more information on why your request was denied.
    Go to our Personalized Registration Plates page for full details about personalizing your registration plate