Submit Verification of Work Experience for Lead Occupation Certification

When initially applying for the Lead Project Designer, Lead Risk Assessor, or Lead Supervisor certification, you must submit a notarized copy of the Verification of Work Experience form, to be evaluated towards either your lead occupation certification application or lead exam application, to L&I's Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety's Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division.

Your work experience must reflect “from – to” dates as shown below and all experience must be listed on the form itself (no attached resumes since this is a notarized form):



Mail this form with the application to:



PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121