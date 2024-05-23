Submit a Request for a Labor-Management Committee

Labor-Management Committee Overview
Labor-Management Committees that the Bureau of Mediation facilitates are generally a product of one employer and one local union. This collaborative approach helps promote communication, resolve conflicts, and improve workplace conditions. Committees can also benefit from having a Labor Mediator chair the meetings.
Find your local Labor-Management Committee
If you're interested in joining your local ALMC or learning more about their services, visit their website or contact your local Executive Director.
|
Committee
|
Director
|
Phone
|
Cambria/Somerset LMC
|
Jay Roberts
|
(814) 472-3389
|
Capital Area Labor Management
|
Jon O'Brien
|
(717) 731-6272
|
Lehigh Valley ALMC
|
Mike Tirrell
|
(610) 258-8915
|
Midwestern PA ALMC
|
Roger Smith
|
(724) 654-8848
|
Eve Centrelli
|
(570) 820-9501
|
Richard Miller
|
(724) 588-3000
|
Anthony Wigglesworth
|
(215) 732-7476 Ext 14
|
Southwestern PA ALMC
|
Eileen Madgar
|
(724) 775-7880
|
Three Rivers ALMC
|
Anne Pastor
|
(412) 338-2300
|
Heidi Petrosky
Executive Director
|
(724) 925-4247
|
York Area ALMC
|
Karin Althaus
|
(717) 852-0628