Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Submit a Request for a Labor-Management Committee

    A Labor-Management Committee is a collaborative approach between labor and management to promote communication, resolve conflicts, and improve workplace conditions. Learn more about the services, consulting, training, and education that can be provided to these committees and how the Bureau of Mediation can help you get started.

    Submit Request

    Labor-Management Committee Overview

    Labor-Management Committees that the Bureau of Mediation facilitates are generally a product of one employer and one local union. This collaborative approach helps promote communication, resolve conflicts, and improve workplace conditions. Committees can also benefit from having a Labor Mediator chair the meetings.

    Find your local Labor-Management Committee

    If you're interested in joining your local ALMC or learning more about their services, visit their website or contact your local Executive Director.

     

    Committee

    Director

    Phone

    Cambria/Somerset LMC

    Jay Roberts
    Executive Director

    (814) 472-3389

    Capital Area Labor Management

    Jon O'Brien
    Co-Chair

    (717) 731-6272

    Lehigh Valley ALMC

    Mike Tirrell
    Executive Director

    (610) 258-8915

    Midwestern PA ALMC

    Roger Smith
    Executive Director

    (724) 654-8848

    Northeastern PA ALMC

    Eve Centrelli
    Executive Director

    (570) 820-9501

    Northwest PA Cooperation Council

    Richard Miller
    Executive Director

    (724) 588-3000

    Philadelphia ALMC

    Anthony Wigglesworth
    Executive Director

    (215) 732-7476 Ext 14

    Southwestern PA ALMC

    Eileen Madgar
    Executive Director

    (724) 775-7880

    Three Rivers ALMC

    Anne Pastor
    Executive Director

    (412) 338-2300

    Westmoreland County ALMC

    Heidi Petrosky

    Executive Director

    (724) 925-4247

    York Area ALMC

    Karin Althaus
    Executive Director

    (717) 852-0628

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, or to submit a request, contact the Bureau of Mediation.

    Call us

    Call the Bureau of Mediation

    717-783-2803

    Submit by mail

    Department of Labor & Industry Bureau of Mediation 651 Boas Street, Room 413 Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    Download the form

    Email us

    Email any questions to 

    ra-libmed@pa.gov