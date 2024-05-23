Subscribe to Workers' Compensation Email Updates

Pennsylvania's Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System
Labor & Industry is committed to serving the workers' compensation community, employers and workers in the state. The Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC), the Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA), and the Workers' Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB) are actively modernizing the Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).
WCAIS offers the workers' compensation community:
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) supporting claims management and workflow, enabling electronic viewing and annotation of documents.
- "24/7" online service availability, including document filing and management.
- Faster claims processing and litigation times, along with a more efficient adjudication system.
- Increased transparency.
- Improved data management and recordkeeping.
- Program efficiency.
- Enhanced customer service.
Frequently Asked Questions
WCAIS, a web-based system, integrates Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC), Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA), and Workers' Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB). It allows electronic communication, claims filing, and 24/7 online access.
- Injured workers
- Insurance Carriers and Third-Party Administrators
- Attorneys and Law Firms
- Employers, Self-Insured Employers, Self-Insured Group Funds and Funds
- Healthcare Providers, Professionals, Pharmacies and Billers
- Court Reporters and Interpreters
All Stakeholders of the workers' compensation community are encouraged to register. Enrollment provides access to information, updates and documents in a timely manner. To register, visit the WCAIS homepage and select "Are You a New User?"
Yes. The Customer Service section contains How-To Guides explaining common processes in WCAIS.
Our Customer Service ticket system provides stakeholders the ability to create and track help tickets 24/7. Registered users receive responses on the WCAIS dashboard, while unregistered users receive responses via email.
Users also have the ability to perform text-based searches to find resolutions previously offered for similar issues and queries.
The Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) Information Services Helpline Staff are available to answer your questions Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Toll-free inside PA at 1-800-482-2383 or locally and outside PA at 717-772-4447. Or contact us by email at ra-li-bwc-Helpline@pa.gov.
Please submit a request for training through the WCAIS customer service portal, providing details on what type of training you need with topics and questions in the request.