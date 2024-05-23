Request Release of Transcript/Diploma from the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI)

The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.

Our associate degree programs:

Medical office assistant

Culinary arts

Networking technology

Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in: