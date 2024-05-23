Skip to main content

    Request Release of Transcript/Diploma from the Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI)

    Are you a CTI graduate in need of your academic records? Fill out a form and email your completed transcript request to CTI.HGAC@pa.gov.

    Download form
    Email CTI

    About CTI

    The Commonwealth Technical Institute (CTI) at the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) offers barrier-free education and job-readiness programs to people of all backgrounds and ability levels.

    CTI provides job training and independent living skills services to all Pennsylvanians–with specialized services available to individuals with disabilities.

    Our associate degree programs:

    • Medical office assistant
    • Culinary arts
    • Networking technology

    Our diploma programs with credentials for careers in:

    • Administration
    • Automotive technology
    • Building maintenance
    • Culinary arts
    • Materials management and distribution
    • Nursing
    • Welding technology

    Contact CTI

    Have a question? Reach out!

    By phone

    We're here to help. Call 814-255-8200.

    Call Us

    TTY

    TTY: 814-255-5873

    By email

    Send us a message at: cti.hgac@pa.gov

    Email us