    Report an Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' Compensation Payments - Final Receipt

    Submit an agreement to stop weekly Workers' Compensation Payments here

    The Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' Compensation Payments Final Receipt signifies the end of a weekly workers' compensation payment plan and the transition to a lump-sum settlement. It includes details about the employer, employee, and the settlement amount. There are two types of settlements: the Lump-Sum Settlement Final Receipt, issued after the lump-sum settlement, and the Weekly Payment Final Receipt, issued after completing weekly payments. Both receipts are provided by L&I.

    To begin the process, start here.

    To file online or by mail, click the links below. 

    Report online
    Report by mail

    Frequently Asked Questions

    You can file in two ways: online or through the mail.

    Use this guide to help you understand the Workers' Compensation claim process.

    Contact Us

    Helpline voice telephone numbers:toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383 local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447. Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).

    By phone

    For general questions, contact BWC.

    Call BWC

    717-772-3702

    Hearing impaired individuals can contact BWC by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with BWC's phone number.

    717-772-4447

    By email

    You can email questions to BWC.

    Email BWC

    By mail

    You can send questions or paper applications to: Bureau of Workers' Compensation 651 Boas Street, 8th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Mail

