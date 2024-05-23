Report an Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' Compensation Payments - Final Receipt
The Agreement to Stop Weekly Workers' Compensation Payments Final Receipt signifies the end of a weekly workers' compensation payment plan and the transition to a lump-sum settlement. It includes details about the employer, employee, and the settlement amount. There are two types of settlements: the Lump-Sum Settlement Final Receipt, issued after the lump-sum settlement, and the Weekly Payment Final Receipt, issued after completing weekly payments. Both receipts are provided by L&I.