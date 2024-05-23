Skip to main content

    Report an Agreement for Supplemental Compensation for Death

    Supplemental death benefits offer your survivors additional protection against unexpected loss of income. If approved, this protection is in addition to the original death benefit.

    Report an Agreement for Compensation for Death

    The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act offers death benefits for fatalities that happen in the workplace. While no amount of money can replace a loved one, it's important to note that Pennsylvania Workers’ Comp does provide death benefits.

    The agreement must be clearly filled out and uploaded following the guidelines in the EDI Implementation Guide. Complete wage information as per Section 309 of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, and send it to the Dependent/Guardian/Personal Representative.

    The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act outlines eligibility for death benefits for specific family members:

    • Widow
    • Child under 18 or full-time student under 23
    • Mentally/physically incapacitated child
    • Parent dependent on deceased worker

    Sibling under 18 or full-time student under 23 dependent on deceased worker's support. Note: "Widow" refers only to a legally married spouse; girlfriends or significant others don't qualify.

    Death benefits vary based on the beneficiary's relationship to the deceased worker:

    • Widow without children: 51% of the deceased's average weekly wage (AWW).
    • Widow with children: 60% AWW for one child, 66 2/3% for two or more. If children have a different guardian, the amount is split.
    • Children without a widow: Percentage varies with the number of children, ranging from 32% to 66 2/3%. If children have different guardians, benefits are divided equally.
    • Dependent parent: 52% AWW if fully dependent, 32% if partially dependent.
    • Dependent sibling: 22% AWW for one, increasing by 5% per additional sibling, maxing out at 32%.

     

    Contact Us

    Helpline voice telephone numbers:toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383 local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447. Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number 717-772-4447.

    By mail

    You can send questions or paper applications to: Bureau of Workers' Compensation 651 Boas Street, 8th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17121