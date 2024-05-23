Report an Agreement for Supplemental Compensation for Death

Report an Agreement for Compensation for Death
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act offers death benefits for fatalities that happen in the workplace. While no amount of money can replace a loved one, it's important to note that Pennsylvania Workers’ Comp does provide death benefits.
The agreement must be clearly filled out and uploaded following the guidelines in the EDI Implementation Guide. Complete wage information as per Section 309 of the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act, and send it to the Dependent/Guardian/Personal Representative.
Frequently Asked Questions
If your injury is one where you won't be able to work for a year or more, you may be eligible for additional disability benefits from Social Security.
For information, visit the Social Security Administration's website or contact your nearest Social Security Administration office.
The Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act outlines eligibility for death benefits for specific family members:
- Widow
- Child under 18 or full-time student under 23
- Mentally/physically incapacitated child
- Parent dependent on deceased worker
Sibling under 18 or full-time student under 23 dependent on deceased worker's support. Note: "Widow" refers only to a legally married spouse; girlfriends or significant others don't qualify.
Death benefits vary based on the beneficiary's relationship to the deceased worker:
- Widow without children: 51% of the deceased's average weekly wage (AWW).
- Widow with children: 60% AWW for one child, 66 2/3% for two or more. If children have a different guardian, the amount is split.
- Children without a widow: Percentage varies with the number of children, ranging from 32% to 66 2/3%. If children have different guardians, benefits are divided equally.
- Dependent parent: 52% AWW if fully dependent, 32% if partially dependent.
- Dependent sibling: 22% AWW for one, increasing by 5% per additional sibling, maxing out at 32%.