Report an Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury

An agreement (Form LIBC-336) for compensation due to injury must be completed and signed by both the employer and employee. Within 21 days of knowing about the injury, the employer must send a copy to the employee, pay compensation, and submit it to the Bureau. Alongside this, a statement of wages (Form LIBC-494A or LIBC-494C) must be filed. If exact wages aren't known, an estimated agreement can be filed, labeled as 'Estimated'. If the estimate is wrong, it should be corrected when actual wages are known. Any increases in compensation require an amended agreement, while decreases need a supplemental agreement.