Report a Third-Party Settlement Agreement
If an injured worker receives compensation from a third party for injuries related to a work accident, the employer may reclaim past medical or indemnity benefits paid on behalf of the worker. Additionally, the employer may receive credit against any future indemnity benefits owed to the employee. The Bureau offers a step-by-step form to determine the repayment and future credit, including an assessment of the employer's portion of third-party fees and costs.