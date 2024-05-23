Report a Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury
Termination, suspension, modification, or other change in compensation can be done by filing LIBC-337, a Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury. This form can modify LIBC-336, LIBC-338, LIBC-495, or an award. LIBC-337 must be filled out and signed by both employer and employee or dependents, completed and filed with the Bureau.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the more frequently asked questions about Workers' Compensation are addressed here. For more information, please contact BWC directly.
Helpline voice telephone numbers:
toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383
local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447
Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447)