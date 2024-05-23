Report a Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury

Skip to main content

    Form LIBC-337, a Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury, can modify Form LIBC-336, LIBC-338, LIBC-495, or an award. LIBC-337 must be filled out and signed by both employer and employee before completion.

    Termination, suspension, modification, or other change in compensation can be done by filing LIBC-337, a Supplemental Agreement for Compensation for Disability or Permanent Injury. This form can modify LIBC-336, LIBC-338, LIBC-495, or an award. LIBC-337 must be filled out and signed by both employer and employee or dependents, completed and filed with the Bureau.

    Helpline voice telephone numbers:
    toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383
    local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447

    Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447)

