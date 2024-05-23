Report a Notice of Change of Workers' Compensation Disability Status

Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the more frequently asked questions about Workers' Compensation are addressed here. For more information, please contact BWC directly.
Contact BWC
Helpline voice telephone numbers:
toll free in Pennsylvania: 800-482-2383
local and outside Pennsylvania: 717-772-4447
Hearing impaired individuals, or those who have difficulty speaking, may contact the PA Department of Labor & Industry’s Bureau of Workers’ Compensation by dialing 7-1-1 and providing the relay service with the bureau’s phone number (717-772-4447).