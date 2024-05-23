Report a Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Accident

Within five days of the accident, a business owner or operator must file a completed accident report.

All accidents involving boilers or UPVs must be reported to L&I's Boiler Division via phone, fax, email or hand delivery.

Upon notice of the accident, L&I will assign an inspector to conduct an investigation.



Until an inspector arrives at your facility, no one should remove or disturb the equipment involved.

The unit must pass inspection before it can go back into service.