Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Report a Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Accident

    If an accident or explosion involving a boiler or unfired pressure vessel (UPV) happens at your facility, you must immediately report the incident to the Department of Labor & Industry's Boiler Division. 

    Download the Accident Report

    Accident Report Requirements

    Within five days of the accident, a business owner or operator must file a completed accident report.

    All accidents involving boilers or UPVs must be reported to L&I's Boiler Division via phone, fax, email or hand delivery.

    Upon notice of the accident, L&I will assign an inspector to conduct an investigation.

    Until an inspector arrives at your facility, no one should remove or disturb the equipment involved.

    The unit must pass inspection before it can go back into service.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's BOIS Boiler Division. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Boiler Division.

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Boiler Division

    Call the Boiler Division

    Fax

    You can fax questions or accident notification to the Boiler Division.

    Send a fax to the Boiler Division.

    Email

    You can email questions to the Boiler Division

    Email the Boiler Division

    Mail

    Mail your completed accident report: PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606, Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the accident report