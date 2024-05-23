Skip to main content

    Reopen an Existing Unemployment Compensation Claim

    If you applied for Unemployment Compensation in the last year but didn't continue filing for benefits, you can easily restart the process by reopening your existing claim.

    If you fall into either of the categories listed below, you should file an application to reopen an existing claim.
    • You established a claim within the past year, and then gained employment and stopped filing for UC benefits. If you become unemployed again, you should reopen your claim during the first week that you are unemployed again.
    • You established a claim, but you stopped filing claims because you were ill, hospitalized, or otherwise unable to work. You should reopen your claim as soon as you are able and available for work again.

    Contact the Office of Unemployment Compensation

    UC staff are available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call us at 888-313-7284.

    You can contact us by email anytime: uchelp@pa.gov

    uchelp@pa.gov

    You can chat online with UC representatives on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

    Chat with a UC Rep

    Accessibility Contact Options

    For American Sign Language (ASL) applicants, videophone: 717-704-8474 (Wednesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m.) For individuals with hearing or speech difficulties, use a TTY device to text 888-334-4046.

    888-334-4046