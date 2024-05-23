Reopen an Existing Unemployment Compensation Claim

Overview
If you fall into either of the categories listed below, you should file an application to reopen an existing claim.
- You established a claim within the past year, and then gained employment and stopped filing for UC benefits. If you become unemployed again, you should reopen your claim during the first week that you are unemployed again.
- You established a claim, but you stopped filing claims because you were ill, hospitalized, or otherwise unable to work. You should reopen your claim as soon as you are able and available for work again.