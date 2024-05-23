Skip to main content

    Register for Deafblind Support Service Provider Training

    A Support Service Provider, or SSP, is a specially trained individual who provides access to the community for people who are deafblind. This allows the person who is deafblind to make decisions for themselves based on the visual, environmental and social information communicated by the SSP.

    Apply for training

    About SSP

    An SSP aids deafblind individuals in community access, facilitating decision-making through visual, environmental, and social cues.

    Provided services include:

    • Serves as a human guide to help deafblind individuals navigate their community
    • Communicates information written on printed materials
    • Communicates information that may be challenging for deafblind individuals to understand on their own, such as other people’s verbal and non-verbal cues, environmental information, etc.
    • Guides simple communication, such as a conversation between a deafblind individual and a bank teller.

    Apply for SSP Assistance 

    Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 who meet the Commonwealth definition of deafblind are eligible to receive SSP services. If you or someone you know are interested in SSP assistance, please contact Step Up Services at 610-417-4291 or heather@stepupservicesllc.com.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trainers must complete 25 hours of instruction in the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) SSP Curriculum and online modules. The HKNC Curriculum incorporates proven strategies and best practices gathered from the nationwide deafblind community.

    Pennsylvania's Support Service Provider Program trainers have tailored their training to address the varied needs of the deafblind population in Pennsylvania. These experienced trainers have developed numerous workshops on relevant topics for the deafblind community.

    Register for Support Service Provider training through the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

    ​In-person training will be scheduled once a sufficient number of registered SSP's have completed the online modules.

    ​Enrollment happens on a rolling basis so online training can begin at any time. There is no specific start date to begin the online modules, however; once the module is started, the participant must complete it in four weeks of the start date. Communication with the trainers will begin while the online modules are being completed to ensure comprehension, fidelity, and achievement.

    All HKNC modules are accessible via ASL, voice interpretation, audio description and captioning. Accommodations for in-person training will be determined based on the needs of the audience.

    Contact Us

    Become a Support Service Provider

    Apply for SSP Assistance

    Contact Step Up Services

    By phone

    610-417-4291

    Email us

    heather@stepupservicesllc.com

    Contact ODHH

    717-783-4912 v/tty 717-831-1928 videophone

    ra-li-ovr-odhh@pa.gov