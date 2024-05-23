Register for Deafblind Support Service Provider Training

​In-person training will be scheduled once a sufficient number of registered SSP's have completed the online modules.

​Enrollment happens on a rolling basis so online training can begin at any time. There is no specific start date to begin the online modules, however; once the module is started, the participant must complete it in four weeks of the start date. Communication with the trainers will begin while the online modules are being completed to ensure comprehension, fidelity, and achievement.

All HKNC modules are accessible via ASL, voice interpretation, audio description and captioning. Accommodations for in-person training will be determined based on the needs of the audience.