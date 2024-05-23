Register for Deafblind Support Service Provider Training

About SSP
An SSP aids deafblind individuals in community access, facilitating decision-making through visual, environmental, and social cues.
Provided services include:
- Serves as a human guide to help deafblind individuals navigate their community
- Communicates information written on printed materials
- Communicates information that may be challenging for deafblind individuals to understand on their own, such as other people’s verbal and non-verbal cues, environmental information, etc.
- Guides simple communication, such as a conversation between a deafblind individual and a bank teller.
Apply for SSP Assistance
Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 who meet the Commonwealth definition of deafblind are eligible to receive SSP services. If you or someone you know are interested in SSP assistance, please contact Step Up Services at 610-417-4291 or heather@stepupservicesllc.com.
Frequently Asked Questions
An Support Service Provider (SSP) is a specially trained person who facilitates community access for individuals who are deafblind. This enables those who are deafblind to independently make decisions by interpreting visual, environmental, and social cues conveyed by the SSP.
Some examples of services are:
Guides simple communication, such as a conversation between a deafblind individual and a bank teller.
Trainers must complete 25 hours of instruction in the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) SSP Curriculum and online modules. The HKNC Curriculum incorporates proven strategies and best practices gathered from the nationwide deafblind community.
Pennsylvania's Support Service Provider Program trainers have tailored their training to address the varied needs of the deafblind population in Pennsylvania. These experienced trainers have developed numerous workshops on relevant topics for the deafblind community.
In-person training will be scheduled once a sufficient number of registered SSP's have completed the online modules.
Enrollment happens on a rolling basis so online training can begin at any time. There is no specific start date to begin the online modules, however; once the module is started, the participant must complete it in four weeks of the start date. Communication with the trainers will begin while the online modules are being completed to ensure comprehension, fidelity, and achievement.
All HKNC modules are accessible via ASL, voice interpretation, audio description and captioning. Accommodations for in-person training will be determined based on the needs of the audience.