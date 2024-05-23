Notify the Department of Labor & Industry of an Unemployment Compensation Claimant's Refusal of Suitable Work

We will not stop an individual’s Unemployment Compensation payments automatically based on your report. All individuals are afforded due process before any conclusions are made and their benefits are affected.

Your report becomes a responsibility for L&I to adjudicate if the individual has an unemployment claim, which includes a fact-finding process and an official determination. The Department will determine whether the work that was offered was suitable–and, if so, whether the claimant had good cause to refuse the offer.

If your report results in a denial of benefits, the claimant will be considered overpaid for all benefits beginning with the calendar week in which they refused the work. They may be required to repay those benefits.