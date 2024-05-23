Skip to main content

    Find a Service Opportunity through PennSERVE

    PennSERVE has AmeriCorps service opportunities focusing on education, public health, and more throughout Pennsylvania.

    Join a Service Project
    Contact PennSERVE

    About PennSERVE

    PennSERVE supports AmeriCorps programs that serve Pennsylvania communities and helps Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to build in-demand job skills.

    Each year PennSERVE allocates millions of dollars in federal funding to support AmeriCorps programs — connecting Pennsylvanians with local organizations and community-service projects. Our plan is simple:

    • Boost the number of meaningful AmeriCorps programs in PA
    • Strengthen our volunteer system
    • Improve the experience of AmeriCorps members.

    In addition to gaining job skills, PennSERVE members can earn money for education.

    Apply for AmeriCorps membership

    Find projects near you

    Our State Plan

    PennSERVE prioritizes projects that focus on education, health, economic opportunity, and accessible technology in partnership with organizations that prioritize equitable access to opportunity and projects that make positive impacts on under-resourced communities.

    Our Impact in 2022-2023:

    • 47,606 children and young people served
    • 579 acres of public land supported
    • 41,663 hours served by volunteers
    • $2,489,510.97 earned in education awards by AmeriCorps members

    Contact an AmeriCorps program to learn more about current projects that interest you.

    *County/Category dropdown menu and map*

    PennSERVE staff are here to award federal funding, provide monitoring, training and technical assistance to AmeriCorps programs, promote service and volunteerism throughout PA, and connect Pennsylvanians and organizations with service opportunities throughout the state.

    Executive Director → Kaitlyn "Katy" Spehar

    kspehar@pa.gov; (717) 772-4428

    Assistant Director → Amelia "Amy" Anderson

    ameanderso@pa.gov; (717) 783-3589

    Grants Officer → Priyambada "Priya" Mishra

    pmishra@pa.gov; (717) 772-5431

    Fiscal Compliance Officers → Komal Shah

    koshah@pa.gov; (717) 783-5430

    Program Officers → Christopher Pratt, Julia Pitts and Tina Cornelius

    cpratt@pa.gov; (717) 772-9475

    julpitts@pa.gov; (223) 231-9653

    ticorneliu@pa.gov; (717) 772-5035

    Administrative Officer → Kansas Morena

    kmoreno@pa.gov; (223) 231-9643