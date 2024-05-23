Find a Service Opportunity through PennSERVE

About PennSERVE
PennSERVE supports AmeriCorps programs that serve Pennsylvania communities and helps Pennsylvanians of all ages and backgrounds to build in-demand job skills.
Each year PennSERVE allocates millions of dollars in federal funding to support AmeriCorps programs — connecting Pennsylvanians with local organizations and community-service projects. Our plan is simple:
- Boost the number of meaningful AmeriCorps programs in PA
- Strengthen our volunteer system
- Improve the experience of AmeriCorps members.
In addition to gaining job skills, PennSERVE members can earn money for education.
PennSERVE prioritizes projects that focus on education, health, economic opportunity, and accessible technology in partnership with organizations that prioritize equitable access to opportunity and projects that make positive impacts on under-resourced communities.
Our Impact in 2022-2023:
- 47,606 children and young people served
- 579 acres of public land supported
- 41,663 hours served by volunteers
- $2,489,510.97 earned in education awards by AmeriCorps members
Executive Director → Kaitlyn "Katy" Spehar
kspehar@pa.gov; (717) 772-4428
Assistant Director → Amelia "Amy" Anderson
ameanderso@pa.gov; (717) 783-3589
Grants Officer → Priyambada "Priya" Mishra
pmishra@pa.gov; (717) 772-5431
Fiscal Compliance Officers → Komal Shah
koshah@pa.gov; (717) 783-5430
Program Officers → Christopher Pratt, Julia Pitts and Tina Cornelius
cpratt@pa.gov; (717) 772-9475
julpitts@pa.gov; (223) 231-9653
ticorneliu@pa.gov; (717) 772-5035
Administrative Officer → Kansas Morena
kmoreno@pa.gov; (223) 231-9643