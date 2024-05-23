File a Variance Request for Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV) Installation

This petition must be used exclusively for Unfired Pressure Vessels (UPV) installation appeals, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

UPV Industrial Board Petition

Additional documentation needed for each UPV unit being moved includes:

Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel

Manufacturer’s Data Report



Fee Schedule

Variance/Appeals/Extension of Time Request: $388.81 (per building)

Expedited Review of petition: Additional $1,211.25 (per building)



