File a Workers' Compensation Claim Petition

If an employee sustains a job injury or a work-related illness, the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act provides for your medical expenses and/or wage-loss compensation benefits until you're able to go back to work. Additionally, death benefits for work-related deaths are paid to your dependent survivors.

Benefits are paid by private insurance companies (also includes third-party administrators), the State Workers' Insurance Fund (a state-run workers' compensation insurance carrier), or self-insured employers.