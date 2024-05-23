File a Workers' Compensation Claim Petition
A workers' compensation claim petition is filed by the injured worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication. The petition should include details about the injury, its date, and information on wages and lost income. Ensure you follow instructions on the Bureau's website, confirming proper notice to your employer. Use the Workers' Compensation Automated and Integrated System (WCAIS), an accessible online tool available 24/7, to file the petition.
Frequently Asked Questions
If an employee sustains a job injury or a work-related illness, the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act provides for your medical expenses and/or wage-loss compensation benefits until you're able to go back to work. Additionally, death benefits for work-related deaths are paid to your dependent survivors.
Benefits are paid by private insurance companies (also includes third-party administrators), the State Workers' Insurance Fund (a state-run workers' compensation insurance carrier), or self-insured employers.
File a claim petition immediately after receiving a rejection from your employer's insurance company. If there is no response, you can file 21 days after reporting the work injury. Quick filing is crucial to securing the owed money, as it expedites the process of scheduling a hearing with a judge to decide your case.
Yes, you can file a claim petition on your own, but the assistance of a lawyer may be beneficial to oversee the process and minimize errors or omissions. Mistakes in the submission can lead to denials based on technicalities. A lawyer can help ensure your case reaches a hearing.
During the hearing, you'll need to provide testimony about the injury, prior medical issues, relevant facts, and medical evidence.