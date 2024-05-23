File a Variance Request for Boiler Installation

This petition must be used exclusively for boiler installation variance or extension requests. Two separate checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" for the variance petition and the intent to install.

When submitting a variance request for boiler installation, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

Industrial Board Petition

Intent to Install Boiler document

Three sets of boiler or mechanical room plans on paper, drawn to scale Floor plan Elevation drawing highlighting the exception requested Dimensions of all equipment clearances



If moving a boiler, one copy each of the following documents is needed:

Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure vessel

Manufacturers' Data Report

Fee Schedule