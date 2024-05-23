File a Claim Petition for Benefits from an Uninsured Employer
File this petition for compensation from your employer and the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund due to the absence of workers’ compensation insurance. This applies when your employer didn't have coverage and wasn't approved as a self-insurer during the alleged injury. Please note: you can only file this petition 21 days after submitting a Notice of Claim Against Uninsured Employer.
Frequently Asked Questions
If an employee sustains a job injury or a work-related illness, the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act provides for wage-loss compensation benefits until you're able to go back to work. Additionally, death benefits for work-related deaths are paid to your dependent survivors.
Benefits are paid by private insurance companies (also includes third-party administrators) or the State Workers' Insurance Fund (a state-run workers' compensation insurance carrier) self-insured employers.
A workers' compensation claim petition is filed by the injured worker with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication. The petition should include details about the injury, its date, and information on wages and lost income. Ensure you follow instructions on the Bureau's website, confirming proper notice to your employer. Use the Workers' Compensation Automated and Integrated System (WCAIS), an accessible online tool available 24/7, to file the petition once you are registered with the system.