    Enroll in the Unemployment Compensation State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES)

    Paper-based requests for information about Unemployment Compensation claims can be challenging for employers to fulfill within tight deadlines. The State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) and SIDES E-Response solve that problem.

    Enroll in SIDES

    Overview

    The State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) is designed to make it easier and more efficient for employers and third-party administrators to respond to Unemployment Compensation information requests.

    Benefits include:

    • Saves time and money
    • Available for FREE
    • Reduces staff time
    • Reduces paperwork
    • Help keep UC rates as low as possible by reducing overpayments
    • Provides an electronic, nationally standardized data format
    • Includes data checks to ensure the exchange of complete and valid information
    • Provides tools for a healthier bottom line