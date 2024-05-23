Enroll in the Unemployment Compensation State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES)

Overview
The State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) is designed to make it easier and more efficient for employers and third-party administrators to respond to Unemployment Compensation information requests.
Benefits include:
- Saves time and money
- Available for FREE
- Reduces staff time
- Reduces paperwork
- Help keep UC rates as low as possible by reducing overpayments
- Provides an electronic, nationally standardized data format
- Includes data checks to ensure the exchange of complete and valid information
- Provides tools for a healthier bottom line