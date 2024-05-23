Apply to Install Flammable & Combustible Liquids

Applicants must submit their application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

Required documents needed to apply if an attended self-service station is being installed:

Intent to Install document

If the installation involves an Attended Self-Service Station, an application for that type of installation is needed, in addition to the form listed above.

If the installation involves Ethanol-85 tanks or equipment, a copy of the E-85 Installation form is needed, in addition to the forms listed above.

If an appeal for a decision, variance, or extension is needed, you are required to submit a copy of the F&C Liquids Variance Request form.

Make all checks or money orders made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."