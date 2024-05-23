Apply for Asbestos Occupation Certification

Asbestos Occupation Certification Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) is responsible for managing the training and certification of individuals and companies who handle and remove asbestos-containing materials in Pennsylvania. Asbestos abatement involves various processes to prevent the release of asbestos fibers. In order to become a trained and certified asbestos professional in Pennsylvania, individuals must receive training from an approved provider. The training includes topics that are required per discipline according to the EPA’s Asbestos Model Accreditation Plan. Pennsylvania's asbestos certification standards and processes are governed by Section 5 of the Asbestos Occupations Accreditation and Certification Act.
Asbestos Occupations Certification: Initial and Renewal
All individuals who perform asbestos occupations must individually hold current certification from the Department of Labor and Industry.
All but the contractor certification application forms require the applicant to include her/his latest training information and the certificate for this training. Applications that lack this information and the course certificate will not be processed.
Applicants must provide information pertaining to any enforcement actions taken against him/her.
All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are federal or state government employees.
Follow the directions below for initial or renewal, including:
Building Inspector
Contractor (individual)
Management Planner
Project Designer
Supervisor
Worker
- Complete the Application For Asbestos Occupation Certification (LIBI-607).
- Provide a copy of the certificate for your most recent EPA or PA approved training course.
- If applying for the first time, also provide a copy of a valid out of state asbestos license or a copy of your initial training and all refresher training certificates to date.
- Management Planners must also include a copy of their Inspector training certificate(s).
- Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607.
- Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail these items to:
PA Department of Labor & Industry
Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121
For Contractor Certification:
- Complete the Asbestos Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613).
- Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.
- Mail these items to:
Note: This application must contain (on page 1) the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category “Contractor (Individual)” by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.
What is an Asbestos Abatement Notification?
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (Department) oversee the management of asbestos containing material (ACM). If friable ACM of more than 3 square or 3 linear feet needs to be removed from inside buildings or structures in Pennsylvania, a notification form must be completed and submitted to the DEP at least five days before the abatement work begins.
The form can be submitted electronically through the DEP's GreenPort website. In emergency situations, the five-day requirement may be waived, in which case the Department of Labor & Industry must be contacted for a waiver by telephone at 717-772-3396 between 8am and 4pm, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).