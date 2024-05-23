Apply for a Veterans Employment Program Grant

Before you apply for grant funding:

Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.

Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.

Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.

Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.

To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.

Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:

Notice of Grant Availability

Application Form

Project Summary page

Project Narrative template

Letters of Support template

Budget Form and Justification

Worker Protection Certification

Board Notification template

Grant Action Plan

VEP grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.