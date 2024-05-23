Apply for a Veterans Employment Program Grant

Application deadline: Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. E.T.
About VEP
The PA Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announces the availability of approximately $400,000 in funding for the Veterans Employment Program – Delaware County (VEP PY24 Delaware.).
One grant award is anticipated to be awarded competitively up to $400,000. Veterans Employment Program (VEP) funding provides Pennsylvania’s veterans with supportive services to address barriers to employment in Delaware County.
The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grant initiative is designed to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the Commonwealth.
Grant funding goals:
- Support new and innovative projects that enhance veteran employment opportunities
- Close funding gaps
- Demonstrate how they would bring together businesses, education, workforce, community, and other partners to achieve employment support for veterans.
Am I eligible for a VEP grant?
Eligible applicants
- Local workforce development boards
- Non-profit and non-governmental entities
- Community-based organizations
- Schools
- Labor unions
- Business and economic development associations
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Applicants can access more information on the Links & Resources section of the VEP Notice of Grant Availability.
Application Requirements
Before you apply for grant funding:
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:
- Notice of Grant Availability
- Application Form
- Project Summary page
- Project Narrative template
- Letters of Support template
- Budget Form and Justification
- Worker Protection Certification
- Board Notification template
- Grant Action Plan
VEP grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Contact Us
Contact DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration and its Grant Services team.
To be added to the grant notification distribution list, email L&I's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
For general questions or concerns email L&I's Grant Services team.