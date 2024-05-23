Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit

Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit Overview
Any applicant for a demolition permit shall include the design professional’s seal on the application and also the drawings accompanying the application.
Applying for a Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit is an important step in ensuring the safety and compliance of a demolition project and must be done prior to the full or partial demolition of a building or structure. Learn about the requirements, process, and necessary licenses to obtain a demolition permit.
