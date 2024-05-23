Skip to main content

    Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit

    Applying for a Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit is an important step in ensuring the safety and compliance of a demolition project and must be done prior to the full or partial demolition of a building or structure. Learn about the requirements, process, and necessary licenses to obtain a demolition permit.

    Uniform Construction Code Demolition Permit Overview

    Any applicant for a demolition permit shall include the design professional’s seal on the application and also the drawings accompanying the application.

    Contact Us

    If you have any questions, contact the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    By phone

    Call the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety

    Call the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety

    By mail

    Department of Labor & IndustryBureau of Occupational & Industrial SafetyBuilding Plan Review Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1600Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    By email

    Email the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety

    Email the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety