Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit

Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit Overview
A building code official may issue an annual permit instead of an individual permit for each alteration to an already approved electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing installation
Requirements for Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit
Any building or structure previously approved may receive an Annual permit. The following conditions must be met:
- The specified installation shall be in an already approved building.
- Submission of one (1) copy of the Department’s APPLICATION FOR ANNUAL PERMIT (UCC-1). A separate application is required for each covered building, structure or premises.
- A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee. The department is now offering expedited services for an additional cost.
- The permit holder must agree to maintain detailed records of all alterations made under the permit and to make these available, upon request, to Department construction code officials.