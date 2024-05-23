Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit

    A building code official may issue an annual permit instead of an individual permit for each alteration to an already approved electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing installation.

    Apply for Permit

    Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit Overview

    A building code official may issue an annual permit instead of an individual permit for each alteration to an already approved electrical, gas, mechanical or plumbing installation

    Requirements for Uniform Construction Code Annual Permit 

    Any building or structure previously approved may receive an Annual permit. The following conditions must be met:

    1. The specified installation shall be in an already approved building.
    2. Submission of one (1) copy of the Department’s APPLICATION FOR ANNUAL PERMIT (UCC-1). A separate application is required for each covered building, structure or premises.
    3. A check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the applicable fee. The department is now offering expedited services for an additional cost.
    4. The permit holder must agree to maintain detailed records of all alterations made under the permit and to make these available, upon request, to Department construction code officials.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions, or to request mediation services, contact the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    Call us

    If you have questions you can call the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety.

    Call us

    Submit by mail

    Department of Labor & Industry Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Building Plan Review Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1600 Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750

    Download the form

    Email us

    You can also email the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety with any questions.

    Email the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety