Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Sterilization Permit for Manufacturers, Suppliers, or Importers of Feathers, Down, Wool, and Animal By-Products

    When it comes to bedding and upholstered furniture, safety, consumer protection, sanitation, and disinfection are of utmost importance. Learn how to ensure these factors are prioritized when selecting and caring for your furnishings.

    Apply for permit

    Sterilization Overview

    The Bedding and Upholstery Law in Pennsylvania requires that any natural filling material used in bedding, upholstery, or stuffed items must be sterilized according to specific guidelines. Companies that sterilize feathers, down, wool, or animal by-products must obtain a permit and have their sterilization processes inspected and tested for compliance by an approved inspection agency. You are responsible for covering the costs of this inspection.

    Bedding and Upholstery Regulations

    Visit L&I's Bedding & Upholstry page for more details about regulations

    FAQs

    For general questions about sterilization permits, visit L&I's Bedding and Upholstery / Stuffed Toy FAQ page.

     

    Contact us

    Email us

    You can also email BOIS-Bedding and Upholstery/Toys.

    Mail to

    Call us

    If you have any questions, please call BOIS-Bedding and Upholstery/Toys.

    Call us

    Submit by mail

    PA Department of Labor and Industry BOIS-Bedding and Upholstery/Toys 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA USA 17121 

    Download the form