    Apply for a Permit to Move a Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV)

    If a business owner or contractor wishes to move a boiler or unfired pressure vessel (UPV), you must submit a permit application along with an Intent to Install form to the Department of Labor & Industry's Boiler Division.

    Apply for a Permit

    Permit Requirements

    Applicants must submit their boiler application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

    Required documents include:

    • Intent to Install form for each unit

    If the request includes a boiler that will be moved, a copy of the Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel will need submitted, in addition to the form mentioned above.

    If the unit is new and manufactured to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code, a copy of the Manufacturer's Data Report must be included in your submission, as well.

    All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's BOIS Boiler Division. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Boiler Division.

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Boiler Division

    Call the Boiler Division

    Fax

    You can fax questions to the Boiler Division. 

    Send a fax to the Boiler Division.

    Email

    You can email questions to the Boiler Division

    Email the Boiler Division

    Mail

    Mail your completed submission: PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606, Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the permit application