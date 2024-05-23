Apply for a Permit to Move a Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel (UPV)

Applicants must submit their boiler application and required documents to L&I's BOIS Boiler Division.

Required documents include:

Intent to Install form for each unit

If the request includes a boiler that will be moved, a copy of the Permit to Move Boiler or Unfired Pressure Vessel will need submitted, in addition to the form mentioned above.

If the unit is new and manufactured to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) code, a copy of the Manufacturer's Data Report must be included in your submission, as well.

All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."