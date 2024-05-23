Apply for a Deafblind Support Service Provider

Trainers must complete 25 hours of instruction in the Helen Keller National Center (HKNC) SSP Curriculum and online modules. The HKNC Curriculum incorporates proven strategies and best practices gathered from the nationwide DeafBlind community.

Pennsylvania's Support Service Provider Program trainers have tailored their training to address the varied needs of the DeafBlind population in Pennsylvania. These experienced trainers have developed numerous workshops on relevant topics for the DeafBlind community.