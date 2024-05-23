Skip to main content

    Apply for a Boiler Inspector Commission

    To inspect boilers and unfired pressure vessels (UPV) in Pennsylvania or renew your commission, you must first meet certain criteria and submit an application to take the PA Boiler Inspector Commission exam. 

    Submit an application

    About PA Boiler Inspector Commissions

    To obtain a Pennsylvania Boiler Inspector Commission, you must meet the following criteria:

    • Employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
    • Employed by a company that is authorized to insure boilers and unfired pressure vessels (UPV)
    • Authorized by your employer to perform inspections on boilers and UPVs involved in process operations

    Once criteria is met, you must submit an application at least one month before your scheduled Commission exam.

    Application Requirements

    Application requirements:

    • PA Boiler Inspector Commission form
    • Copy of a valid National Board Commission card
    • Printed verification that the applicant's company is authorized to write insurance in Pennsylvania to insure boilers and UPVs, or authorized the applicant to perform boiler and UPV inspections
    • Submit total fee for the examination and Commission credential card, made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

    PA Boiler Inspector Commission licenses are valid for one year.

    To renew a PA Commission, you will need a copy of your credential card in addition to the forms listed above.

    Contact us

    If you have any questions or concerns, contact L&I's BOIS Boiler Division. Complete petition submission packages should be mailed to the Boiler Division.

    By phone

    If you have questions you can call the Boiler Division

    Call the Boiler Division

    Fax

    You can fax questions or accident notification to the Boiler Division. 

    Send a fax to the Boiler Division

    Email

    You can email questions to the Boiler Division

    Email the Boiler Division

    Mail

    Mail your completed accident report: PA Department of Labor & Industry Boiler Division 651 Boas Street, Room 1606 Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Download the application