Apply for a Boiler Inspector Commission

About PA Boiler Inspector Commissions
To obtain a Pennsylvania Boiler Inspector Commission, you must meet the following criteria:
- Employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
- Employed by a company that is authorized to insure boilers and unfired pressure vessels (UPV)
- Authorized by your employer to perform inspections on boilers and UPVs involved in process operations
Once criteria is met, you must submit an application at least one month before your scheduled Commission exam.
Application Requirements
Application requirements:
- PA Boiler Inspector Commission form
- Copy of a valid National Board Commission card
- Printed verification that the applicant's company is authorized to write insurance in Pennsylvania to insure boilers and UPVs, or authorized the applicant to perform boiler and UPV inspections
- Submit total fee for the examination and Commission credential card, made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
PA Boiler Inspector Commission licenses are valid for one year.
To renew a PA Commission, you will need a copy of your credential card in addition to the forms listed above.