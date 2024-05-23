Appeal an Unemployment Compensation Decision (Claimants)

Wage Protest

A wage protest applies to financial determinations only. If you plan to file a wage protest, it must be done no later than 21 calendar days after the mail date provided on the determination. This date is also clearly indicated as the final day to file a timely appeal.

A wage protest is a process by which you can begin an investigation if you disagree with your financial determination. Wage protests allow the department to review the record and often make changes, without a Referee hearing or a formal appeal. After the investigation is complete, the wage protest is closed. A revised financial determination will be issued. If we are unable to make revisions, another financial determination is still issued, often with a letter of explanation of the findings. If you disagree with the newly issued determination, you will have a another 21-day period to file an appeal.

To begin a wage protest, login to your UC dashboard at www.benefits.uc.pa.gov, look for the Unemployment Services widget and click “More Unemployment Services.” Then, click “File a Wage Protest” and follow the prompts.

Be prepared to upload proof of earnings such as W2s and paystubs, for the period in question.