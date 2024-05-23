Enroll in the Unemployment Compensation State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) 

About Pennsylvania SIDES E-Response
SIDES E-Response is a free website that allows employers to submit electronic responses to UI information requests.
Employers participating in SIDES E-Response will receive a request for separation information from the department by secure email. The request will include a PIN that permits the employer to log on to SIDES E-Response and enter the requested information in a standard format.
How to enroll for SIDES E-Response
Once you've completed and signed the form, you can:
• Email the form to us
• Fax it to us: 717-346-3174
• Mail it to us:
Office of UC Benefits Policy
Initial Claims Unit, Room 606
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA. 17121