    Enroll in the Unemployment Compensation State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES) 

    If you'd like to receive and respond to Pennsylvania’s Request for Separation Information online—when an employee applies for unemployment compensation (UC) benefits, and you are identified as a separating employer—please fill out the form to enroll and participate in Pennsylvania SIDES E-Response. 

    Enroll now

    About Pennsylvania SIDES E-Response

    SIDES E-Response is a free website that allows employers to submit electronic responses to UI information requests.

    Employers participating in SIDES E-Response will receive a request for separation information from the department by secure email. The request will include a PIN that permits the employer to log on to SIDES E-Response and enter the requested information in a standard format.

    How to enroll for SIDES E-Response

    Once you've completed and signed the form, you can:

    Email the form  to us
    • Fax it to us: 717-346-3174
    • Mail it to us:

    Office of UC Benefits Policy
    Initial Claims Unit, Room 606
    651 Boas St.
    Harrisburg, PA. 17121