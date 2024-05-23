File a Child Care Facility Complaint

Child Care & Clearances

CareCheck is the Department of Human Services program that requires State Police criminal history and child abuse background clearances for all relative providers. In addition to CareCheck, relatives must obtain Federal criminal history clearances.

Relatives who care for three or fewer children, not including their own children, are not required to have a state license but can receive subsidized child care funding. Relatives who participate as providers for the subsidized child care are required to complete CareCheck.

Relatives are defined as grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and siblings of the child. All relative providers must be 18 years of age or older and live in a residence separate from the residence of the child for whom they will provide care.

The relative provider must pay the cost of the Federal criminal history clearance. Relatives must complete CareCheck and Federal criminal history clearances to be eligible to be paid through the Subsidized Child Care Program.