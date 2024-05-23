Apply for Medicaid Coverage for Pregnancy

Overview

Stay covered through your pregnancy and for one year after the birth of your child.



Pregnant women who meet income requirements can get coverage through Medicaid because of their pregnancy. This coverage provides all necessary medical services through pregnancy, delivery, and for one year postpartum.



Your child is also automatically covered after they are born through Medicaid through their first birthday.



If the pregnancy ends due to miscarriage or pregnancy loss, coverage still continues for the full year to assist with any care and support you need.