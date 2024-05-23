Skip to main content

    Apply for Medicaid Coverage for Pregnancy

    If you are a pregnant Pennsylvanian who needs healthcare coverage, you may be eligible for special coverage through Medicaid because of your pregnancy.

    Apply for Medicaid Benefits

    Overview

    Stay covered through your pregnancy and for one year after the birth of your child.

    Pregnant women who meet income requirements can get coverage through Medicaid because of their pregnancy. This coverage provides all necessary medical services through pregnancy, delivery, and for one year postpartum.

    Your child is also automatically covered after they are born through Medicaid through their first birthday.

    If the pregnancy ends due to miscarriage or pregnancy loss, coverage still continues for the full year to assist with any care and support you need.

    APPLY FOR MEDICAID

    Apply online using COMPASS

    COMPASS is an online platform which makes it easy to apply for, or renew, your benefits.

    Apply via COMPASS
    See if you qualify

    Medicaid Eligibility

    Pregnant women may qualify for Medicaid if they meet the financial and non-financial criteria for the program. That means if you’ve applied before and were told you weren’t eligible, you should apply again if you are pregnant because the Medicaid income limits are higher for pregnant women.

    2023-24 Income Requirements for Pregnant Women and Infants Under Age One (215% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines)

    Household Size

    Maximum Monthly Income to Qualify

    1

    $2,613

    2

    $3,534

    3

    $4,455

    4

    $5,375

    5

    $6,296

    6

    $7,217

    7

    $8,138

    8

    $9,059

    Each additional person

    +$921 per person
    *NOTE: An unborn baby is included in the Household Size
    PENNIE

    Do You Make Too Much for Medicaid?

    If you make too much for Medicaid, you may be able to purchase insurance through PA’s health insurance marketplace, Pennie.

    Shop for health coverage

    How to Apply for Medicaid

    Helping you get peace of mind through your pregnancy.

    If you are pregnant, you can submit a Medicaid application. When applying for Medicaid, you may need the following information to help you complete your application:

    • Household income from jobs and other income sources
    • Federal tax filing information
    • Social Security Numbers and birth dates of household members
    • Current or recent health insurance information
    • Proof of citizenship and identity if you are a U.S citizen (example: birth certificate, driver's license, state ID)
    • Non-U.S. Citizens must provide documentation showing lawful U.S. residence
      • Note: Undocumented pregnant women may be eligible for Emergency Medical Assistance (EMA) to cover labor and delivery (and during pregnancy, if they have an emergency medical condition).

    Apply for Medicaid

    You can apply online, in-person, on the phone, or through the mail.

    Apply Online

    Use our quick, easy, and secure COMPASS website.

    Apply Online

    Apply by Telephone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    1-866-550-4355

    Apply In-Person

    Your local county assistance office (CAO) have professionals that will help you apply.

    Find You County Assistance Office 

    Apply by Mail

    Download, fill out, and print a paper application then send it to your local County Assistance Office.

    Download a form (PDF)

    Frequently Asked Questions

    If you’re eligible for Medicaid because of your pregnancy, you’ll have access to any prenatal and postpartum care you need. This can include medical care and supportive services like parenting classes or working with a doula.

    Your coverage will continue for one year after giving birth.

    After your child is born, coverage begins on date of birth and they’ll have access to any medical care, screenings, and additional support that’s needed.

    Your coverage will still continue for one year to help make sure you get the care and support you need.

    It depends on your income, but you’ll have the opportunity to complete a renewal to see if you and/or your child still qualify. If you don’t qualify, you’ll get information on coverage through Pennie and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (also known as CHIP). 

    Contact Us

    Do you have questions about coverage for pregnancies through Medicaid?

    Eligibility Questions

    Call the DHS Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 if you live in Philadelphia) Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  

    Call 1-877-395-8930

    Coverage Questions

    If you’re already enrolled in Medicaid and have questions about your coverage during pregnancy, contact your managed care organization. 

    MCO Contact Info

    Submit a Question

    Looking for answers? Use the DHS Feedback Form to submit a question and a representative will be in touch to help.

    DHS Feedback Form