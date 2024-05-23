Schedule a Public Event at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex

Overview
The public areas of the Capitol Complex are governed by PA Code Chapter 86 and the Forum by PA Code Chapter 87. Those interested in hosting an event should read the relevant PA Code chapter to understand any limitations on events at these venues.
Frequently asked questions
You can host public events like rallies, exhibits, news conferences, protests, and weddings after 4 p.m. on weekends. The Department of General Services (DGS) does not organize these events. Approval does not mean endorsement.
At least one week ahead.
Visit the DGS website and provide the required details.
Booking is free. But you cover damages, rentals, extra security, and need liability insurance. Event organizers also must purchase $1 million in event liability insurance and email the certificate of insurance to raspecialevents@pa.gov.
Security costs $70 per hour per officer. Fees apply for weddings and renting equipment. Please email raspecialevents@pa.gov for additional fee information.
Yes, you may need licenses and taxes. DGS will ask for proof of payment.
You can rent Commonwealth equipment from DGS. Request it at least a week in advance. Contact DGS at 717-783-9100 or raspecialevents@pa.gov to discuss availability, intended use, and charges.
Yes, you must acknowledge understanding and agreeing to the rules.
Yes, you must follow the rules in Title 4, Chapter 86 of the Pennsylvania Code.
Yes, but it shouldn't disrupt legislative sessions or public business.
Yes, but you need special permission. Please see this sample letter for an example of how to request permission. Please email your request to serve beer and wine in care of Kathleen Harrison at kaharrison@pa.gov.
Yes, you're responsible for any damages and must return the area to its original state.
You waive the right to sue the Commonwealth for any harm.
DGS can remove items at your cost.
Yes, for supervision and inspection.
Yes, for various reasons, including policy violations or emergencies. Fees are refunded if canceled in advance.
Anyone can request to light up the Capitol for specific times.
For a single day, like Women's Day, it shines in relevant colors.
For a week or month, like Pride Month, it can stay lit for two days max.
On days without special displays, the Capitol defaults to white lights.
The Governor's Office can change this policy for holidays or special requests. Any changes need their approval.
Submit a request with details about the occasion, colors, and duration.
It's $650 for nonprofits and $1,400 for for-profits.
Weekend weddings must start after 4:00 PM due to Capitol tours.
A $200 fee for Capitol Police security is required. Payable to: The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Payment is due at least one month before the event.
Send payments to: Special Events Office, 401 North Street, Room 400 NOB, Harrisburg, PA 17125.
Rent chairs from the Department of General Services for $1 each. These are white, plastic, folding chairs with fan backs. Follow the same payment process as above. You can also use your vendor for chairs.
One million dollars in General Liability insurance is required for the day. Coverage must include: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Main Capitol Building, 501 North 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17120.
Guests should enter through the Main entrance on 3rd Street. Handicapped guests should use the Commonwealth Avenue entrance.
Note: The Commonwealth Avenue entrance is locked on weekends. There's a call box by the door. An officer will assist these guests.
Rose petals or other decorations must be removed immediately after the ceremony.
Available Capitol Complex event space
Located on Commonwealth Avenue near the East Wing, it hosts 2,000 people for events like press conferences and rallies.
Open Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 6 PM, it accommodates 150 people for press conferences, ceremonies, concerts, and receptions.
The historic Forum Auditorium, next to the Pennsylvania State Library, is now bookable. Designed by William Gehron and Sidney Ross, it opened on September 16, 1931.
Exterior: Built of gray limestone, it features 22 bronze doors by Lee Lawrie, showcasing creative figures. Famous mottos are inscribed above. Names of notable Pennsylvanians adorn the cornice, with copper owls by Carl Paul Jennewein above them.
Interior: It boasts eight marble types from various regions. Murals by Eric Gugler and Richard Brooks depict human progress and heavenly majesty. Maps and tablets honor significant figures. The ceiling, with constellations and Zodiac signs, features over 1,000 stars, 365 of which are crystal glass, now lit by energy-efficient LEDs, upgraded in 2008.
Address: 500 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101
Capacity: 1,947 people (1,610 seats, 337 standing)
-
Situated on the Capitol's south side at Walnut Street and Commonwealth Avenue, it can host 5,000 people for press conferences and rallies.
This atrium is available for press conferences, receptions, and expos.
Address: 400 North St. Harrisburg, PA 17125 Capacity: 1,800
Open to the public Monday to Friday, 7 AM to 6 PM, and Saturday to Sunday, 9 AM to 4 PM. It hosts 150 people for press conferences, weddings, concerts, and photo shoots.
Located on the West side at Third and State Streets, it can accommodate 8,000 people for events.
This grove behind the Capitol is dedicated to Pennsylvania veterans and surrounds the Medal of Honor Monument. It's available for events, with a capacity of 200 at the entrance and several hundred in the grove.
Contact us
For questions or inquires, please call us at 717-783-9100.
401 North Street
400 North Office Building
Harrisburg, PA 17125