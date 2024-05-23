Overview
The Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory (PSL) provides traceable calibrations of artifacts for mass, volume, length, time, and force. The services below are available to the weights and measures community, private industry, service companies, municipal governments, and other state government agencies.
- Advanced calibration of mass standards from 30 kg to 1 mg, 1000 lb to 0.001 lb and 8 oz to 1/32 oz.
- Medium accuracy calibration of mass standards from 2500 kg to 1 mg, 5000 lb to 0.001 lb, 12 oz to 0.01 oz, 200 oz t to 0.005 oz t and 1000 gr to 0.1 gr.
- Calibration of weight carts from 6000 lb to 3000 lb.
- Calibration of Class IIII scales (wheel-load weighers) up to 40 000 lb.
- Gravimetric calibrations of volumetric standards from 120 gallon to 1 gallon, 5 gallon (Imperial) and 500 liter to 5 liter.
- Calibration by volume transfer method of neck-type metal provers from 1500 gallon to 5 gallon and 5000 liter to 20 liter.
- Length calibrations of steel tapes up to 200 ft.
- Stopwatch and timer calibrations up to 24 hour.
- Force calibrations of push-pull gauges by tension up to 30 lbf.
How to request a date for scheduling calibration at the Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory
The Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and many municipal governments throughout the Commonwealth have vehicle weight enforcement programs.
The PSL requires the use of National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) approved Class IIII Scales (Wheel Load Weighers). Title 75 Pa C.S.A requires these scales to be certified annually (or following an event that could affect the accuracy or following repairs or failures) by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.
Schedule Request Form may be used to request a date for scheduling calibration at the Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory. Completed forms can be faxed or emailed to the PSL.
Contact us
Pennsylvania Standards Laboratory
2221 Forster Street, Room G-44A
Harrisburg, PA 17125
Phone: (717) 787-0937
Fax: (717) 705-0882
PSL hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 7:30 AM - 3:30 PM (closed 12:00 - 12:30 for lunch). All calibrations are by appointment and must be scheduled in advance. Delivery or pick-up should be arranged within business hours.