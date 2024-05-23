Register as New Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Materials and Services Supplier

Overview
Follow these steps tp register as a new supplier using the PA Supplier Portal. If you need more help with registration, check the New Supplier Registration Guide.
The PA Supplier Portal lets you manage your own details. To sign up, your company needs an IRS number (EIN), not a social security number. Click "Supplier Registration" on the left side of the page to start. Then, complete the following four sections to register as a vendor.
Note: Please use Microsoft Edge or Chrome to register.
In Section 1, called "Vendor Identification," type your Employer Identification Number (EIN) without hyphens. Then click “Next.”
Fill out the "Vendor Details" section with this information:
- Legal Name: Enter the name exactly as it appears on your IRS Letter 147C. If your company invoices under a different name, put that name in the second box labeled “Name of the Company (if different than Legal Name).”
- Business Type: Click the down arrow to select the type of business from the IRS choices.
- Address: Even though payments are direct deposit, you still need to provide a valid mailing address. Enter either a street address or a post office box, including the county. If your organization is not in Pennsylvania, the system will show “out of state county.” Use this format for phone numbers: 717-123-4567.
- Product Categories: You can check both "Building & Construction" and "Material/Services" if applicable.
- Data Privacy Statement: Read the statement and check the boxes for “Yes, I have read...” and “Yes, I certify that...” Then click “Next” to move to Section 3.
- Errors: If the screen doesn’t change after clicking “Next,” scroll up to find any error messages, fix them, and then click “Next” again.
- Address Validation: The system will use USPS to verify your address. Choose the “USPS Validated Address” when prompted.
The system will use the info you put in the "Vendor Details" section to create an IRS W9 form. Check the form to make sure everything is correct. If you see a mistake, click “Back” to fix it.
If everything is correct, check the box that says, “By checking this box, I am digitally signing this document...” Then click the “Submit W9” button.
The system will send your info to the IRS to check it. If there’s a problem, you’ll see an error message. Click “Back” to fix it. If you made a mistake with the tax number, you might need to start over. If the name and tax number don’t match, you’ll get IRS contact info. Call them or visit their website (irs.gov) to get a letter to confirm the correct name and tax number.
In the last section, you will create an Administrative User. Enter the information carefully.
Tip: Take a screenshot of this page before you click the “Create User ID” button. Save the screenshot with your password (which will show as *****) for future use.
Contact us
For online supplier help, call (877) 435-7363 and hold for more information, or contact us by email.