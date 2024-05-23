Apply for a Creative Business Loan

The Creative Business Loan Fund is a financial initiative aimed at supporting small, creative businesses throughout Pennsylvania. With a total funding pool of $2.6 million, the program offers affordable and flexible financing options tailored to the unique needs of creative entrepreneurs.

Loan amounts can range from a few thousand dollars to an average of $110,000, with the possibility of considering larger requests. This program is designed to empower creative businesses, fostering growth and innovation within the commonwealth's vibrant arts and culture sector.