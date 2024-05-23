Overview
The Creative Business Loan Fund is a financial initiative aimed at supporting small, creative businesses throughout Pennsylvania. With a total funding pool of $2.6 million, the program offers affordable and flexible financing options tailored to the unique needs of creative entrepreneurs.
Loan amounts can range from a few thousand dollars to an average of $110,000, with the possibility of considering larger requests. This program is designed to empower creative businesses, fostering growth and innovation within the commonwealth's vibrant arts and culture sector.
How to apply for a creative business loan
The Creative Business Loan Fund is administered through the Council on the Arts' Loan Fund partners:
Apply through the Loan Fund partner that serves the PA county where you operate your business.
Our Loan Fund Partners
Apply through Bridgeway Capital if your business is located in one of these counties:
Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Hundington, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland.
Apply through Community First Fund if your business is located in one of these counties:
Adams, Berks, Bradford, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lower Bucks, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montgomery, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, Wyoming, or York
Frequently asked questions
The Creative Business Loan Fund prioritizes creative businesses:
- Located in low-income communities;
- Owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) individuals or serving a diverse market; and
- Those located in small towns and rural communities.
- working capital;
- equipment purchases;
- renovations to retail, production, or office space;
- and, in limited cases, building acquisitions.
Under the program's definition, creative businesses include:
- craft manufacturers
- arts schools
- architecture
- design and fabrication firms
- media companies
- visual and performing arts production agencies
Our loan fund partners are community development financial institutions (CDFIs), a particular type of that specialize in working with a variety of businesses and individuals.
CDFIs share a common goal of expanding economic opportunity in low-income communities by providing access to financial products and services for local residents and businesses.
CDFIs can be banks, credit unions, loan funds, microloan funds, or venture capital providers. CDFIs are helping families finance their first homes, supporting community residents starting businesses, and investing in local health centers, schools, or community centers. CDFIs strive to foster economic opportunity and revitalize neighborhoods.
*Source: CDFIfund.gov