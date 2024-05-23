Request Help with the PA Supplier Portal

About the PA Supplier Portal
The PA Supplier Portal is a secure self-service website providing authorized account administrative users access to self-management of their account data. The PA Supplier Portal is the only method to maintain supplier information.
The Office of the Budget will not make changes to supplier data via any other process.
PA Supplier Portal Administrator Support
- If your vendor number begins with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 and you are the designated administrator, select from the topics below under the "How To ..." section for help including information for forgotten User ID, password assistance, and multifactor authentication (MFA).
- To display your current account administrator, enter the PA Supplier Portal, select Supplier Registration on the left navigation bar, and enter your Tax ID Number and Vendor Number.
- If you do not have a PA Supplier Portal vendor account, return to the Vendor Registration page to begin the registration process.
Log On With MFA (PDF)
Reset My Password (PDF)
Forgot User ID (PDF)
Create Additional Users
Edit or Update My Vendor Information (PDF) (name, business type, address, phone, fax, email, or banking info)
Add a Default Remit-To Address, Ordering Addresses, or Delivery Addresses (PDF)
Add Banking Information to Receive Direct Deposits (PDF)
Change My User Information (PDF)
Edit or Change Other Users' Information (PDF)
Change the Tax Identification Number
Payment Look Up Guide (PDF)
Unblock or Reopen Vendor Record